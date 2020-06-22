Image copyright RSPCA Image caption RSPCA inspector Jason Finch swam about 30m to reach the stricken bird

A swan entangled in a fishing line on a lake was saved by an RSPCA officer who swam to rescue it.

Workers at Pentney Lakes, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, called for help after they saw the bird had a line tightly wrapped around its body and wings.

Its struggles trapped it more tightly and inspectors realised the only way to reach it was through the water.

After 11 days of rehabilitation, the bird was released back in to the wild.

Jason Finch, RSPCA inspector and its national water rescue co-ordinator, joined his colleague Ben Kirby to carry out the rescue.

"After putting on my PPE [personal protective equipment], which includes a dry suit, helmet, gloves and buoyancy aid, I attached a safety rope and Ben held the other end of it at all times while I was in the water," Mr Finch said.

"I had to swim out around 30m before I reached the poor bird.

"He had become severely entangled in a line attached to a torpedo shaped fishing bait thrower, so I had to use my clippers to cut him free before I was able to take him back to shore."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The bird was taken to the nearby East Winch Wildlife Centre for a full check

Once back on dry land, the pair took the bird straight to the nearby East Winch Wildlife Centre for a full check and after 11 days of rehabilitation, the swan was released back into Pentney Lakes.

"This particular water rescue had a happy ending, but it could so easily have ended in tragedy," Mr Finch said.

"Discarded line in particular is a terrible hazard for wildlife, particularly as it can be almost invisible.

"We would urge all anglers to take special care to clear up their angling litter to protect wildlife from injury and death."

