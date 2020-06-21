Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gemma Cowey also known as Gemma Marjoram, was a devoted mother, her family said

A 38-year-old woman who died after being found with stabbing injuries was a devoted mother of three, her family has said.

Gemma Cowey, who was also known as Gemma Marjoram, was discovered on the old hospital site at Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich on Friday.

A man was arrested in Warwickshire later that day on suspicion of murder.

In a statement, her family said: "We are beyond heartbroken. We have no more words."

She was the oldest of three sisters and had three children, Kacie, Callum and Abigail.

Norfolk Police said they were called to Yarmouth Road following reports a woman had been found with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Phil Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit, said the "victim and suspect are known to one another".