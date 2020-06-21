Image copyright Neil Austin Image caption Budgens had been in Holt for the past 35 years and was described as being a "lifeline" in the town

A fire has ripped through a town's only supermarket.

Budgens in Holt, Norfolk, was engulfed in flames at 21:15 BST on Saturday, sending up a plume of smoke which was visible 10 miles away.

The supermarket is run by a family behind another Holt store, Bakers and Larners, and has been a key employer in the town for 35 years.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said: "I am horrified and struggling to come to terms with what we are all witnessing.

"To all my friends, the staff and Baker family - whatever I can do to support the community get through this, I will.

"I am devastated."

Image copyright Darren Bunn Image caption People gathered to watch the fire after seeing the plume of smoke and photos on social media

Image copyright Darren Bunn Image caption The fire did not spread to neighbouring buildings

Image caption The fire service said it expected to remain on site throughout Sunday

The shop, which contained a post office, was closed when the fire broke out and the cause is not yet known.

'Lifeline to town'

Eight fire crews and 14 appliances were called to the incident as its height and brought the fire under control.

Police urged people to keep away from the Kerridge Way store as crowds gathered in the car park and neighbouring streets.

Social media manager Jono Read, who lives in Holt, said: "The sound of the parts of the building collapsing as the fire spread will stay with me for some time.

"Luckily the fire crews were able to get it under control to avoid the spread, but it's absolutely devastated the store, and left the community in shock."

Mr Read has set up a crowdfunding page to to thank staff for their help during lockdown "and over the many years the store has been around".

"The staff at both the shop and the Post Office have worked so hard to provide a lifeline to our town," he added.

"They've kept shelves stocked, provided local deliveries to the elderly and most vulnerable, and worked around the clock to see this north Norfolk town through the good times and the bad."

Norfolk Fire Service said it expected to remain at the site all day on Sunday.