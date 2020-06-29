Image copyright Samuel Thomas Image caption Samuel Thomas said he believed art helped people "appreciate the fact that life will get better"

An artist says the coronavirus lockdown has taught him to "slow down, to take the foot off the gas, and to enjoy the smaller things".

Samuel Thomas, from Norwich, has been sharing his paintings on social media while he is unable to hold exhibitions.

The 33-year-old said during the pandemic, he had found inspiration on walks or cycles in the countryside.

"There is so much joy and wonder surrounding us in our lives, sometimes we just need reminding of it," he said.

Image copyright Samuel Thomas Image caption The artist said he wanted to show the "joy and wonder" in everyday life

Image copyright Samuel Thomas/Julian Langham Image caption Samuel Thomas said his work was about capturing the beauty of Norfolk

Mr Thomas, who is self-taught, said that lockdown had not changed his working life.

"I have always worked from my home studio spending lots of time alone," he said.

He said he believed art "still holds value and reverence" even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright Samuel Thomas Image caption Samuel Thomas said his art shows Norfolk as "vibrant and euphoric"

Image copyright Samuel Thomas/Julian Langham Image caption Samuel Thomas is a full-time professional artist and is self-taught

The artist, who has been painting professionally for 12 years, said he wanted to "capture North Norfolk in a new and exciting light for a new generation of people".

He said the county had "radiance, charm and beauty" which he wanted to celebrate.

Image copyright Samuel Thomas Image caption The artist has also painted surfboards and a dragon sculpture

"Daily lockdown has heightened my inspiration as it has taught me to really truly appreciate the small things," he said.

"Art helps people appreciate the fact that life will get better, that there is always hope."

Image copyright Samuel Thomas Image caption The 33-year-old has about 5,000 followers across social media

