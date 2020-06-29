Artist Samuel Thomas on slowing down thanks to lockdown
An artist says the coronavirus lockdown has taught him to "slow down, to take the foot off the gas, and to enjoy the smaller things".
Samuel Thomas, from Norwich, has been sharing his paintings on social media while he is unable to hold exhibitions.
The 33-year-old said during the pandemic, he had found inspiration on walks or cycles in the countryside.
"There is so much joy and wonder surrounding us in our lives, sometimes we just need reminding of it," he said.
Mr Thomas, who is self-taught, said that lockdown had not changed his working life.
"I have always worked from my home studio spending lots of time alone," he said.
He said he believed art "still holds value and reverence" even during the coronavirus pandemic.
The artist, who has been painting professionally for 12 years, said he wanted to "capture North Norfolk in a new and exciting light for a new generation of people".
He said the county had "radiance, charm and beauty" which he wanted to celebrate.
"Daily lockdown has heightened my inspiration as it has taught me to really truly appreciate the small things," he said.
"Art helps people appreciate the fact that life will get better, that there is always hope."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk