Image caption John Laker's wife Val ran out of the bungalow and on to the A149 Norwich Road, where a police car happened to be passing

A retired firefighter was overcome by toxic smoke from a blaze at his bungalow after waking his wife so she could escape, an inquest heard.

John Laker, 79, was dozing on his sofa in Northrepps, Norfolk, when a spark from the hearth ignited and spread on 20 December.

He walked with the aid of two sticks to the bedroom to wake his wife, who ran outside and thought he was behind her.

Coroner Yvonne Blake gave a conclusion of accidental death.

The inquest in Norwich was told Val Laker tried to rouse a neighbour, then flagged down a police car at about 23:45 GMT.

The bungalow filled with smoke and Mr Laker collapsed in the hallway.

Multiple organ failure

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he died the next day of multiple organ failure and burns injuries.

A fire report stated a spark or fire brand ignited the carpet and other items like a blanket over a bird cage, at which point the fire would have quickly spread.

There was evidence of hoarding in several rooms and the bungalow was "cluttered", which would have exacerbated any fire spread.

Mr Laker used emollient cream and bandages on his lower legs and a check of his creams found some contained up to 50% paraffin.

The inquest heard the cream would have spread to and remain in clothing, blankets and seating which Mr Laker had been in contact with.

"The fire spread towards him and this is likely to have ignited the bandages on his legs," Mrs Blake said.

"Despite this, he managed to get to his wife to wake her.

"He was overcome by toxic smoke from polyurethane foam and was found collapsed."