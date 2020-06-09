Image copyright Livermore Family Image caption Doreen Livermore, pictured with her great-grandson Michael, suffered from dementia

An NHS trust communications manager who said it was "saved" from scrutiny over the death of a care home resident because of the death of ex-Monty Python star Terry Jones has left the trust.

The review of Doreen Livermore's case was reported on the same day the death of Monty Python founder was announced.

In an email in January, Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust cited coverage of the case of Mrs Livermore, 89.

She died after she was attacked by a fellow resident with dementia.

The trust said the communications manager no longer worked for the trust.

A spokesman said the employee was the subject of a "personnel procedure which included independent panel members".

Image copyright Livermore Family Image caption The family of Mrs Livermore, of King's Lynn, said she was "physically fit and healthy on 18 December... singing, humming, laughing, chatting and dancing"

At the time the email was made public Roy Livermore, Mrs Livermore's son, who lives in Snettisham, Norfolk, branded it "cynical".

A spokesman for Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust said: "The Care Quality Commission (CQC) reported in January 2020 that staff felt the culture of the trust was improving, and also that there was a way to go.

"We recognise that we have work to do to change the way we think, feel and behave, and all areas of the trust will be part of that."

Image caption Mr Livermore had questioned why NSFT was so keen to keep out of the news

The trust said it had held an inquiry after the email become public which found that "following an analysis of some 5,000 emails sent from October to January and other personnel documents, it has been found that there were no other concerns about the content or language used in the communications team's emails".

"It indicates there is a cultural expectation within the team that its members act appropriately," said the trust.

"Improvements are in place to support the communications' team welfare, such as recruiting to vacant roles, daily team meetings and personal development."

NSFT has been branded one of the worst-performing mental health trust in England after it was rated "inadequate" three times by the CQC in recent years.