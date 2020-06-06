Image copyright Evelyn Simak / Geograph Image caption A man aged in his 20s died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich

A woman has been arrested over the death of a man who fell from a Norwich tower block and died.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. His death is being treated as "unexplained"

Norfolk Police were called to Normandie Tower on Rouen Road in Norwich just before 18:30 BST, on Friday.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was later arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.