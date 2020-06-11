Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Kellie Pratt moved to Norfolk in her twenties and had family in Great Yarmouth

Police have said they hope a small circle of people known to a sex worker will speak to officers, 20 years after she vanished.

Kellie Pratt, who was 28, was last seen outside The Rose pub in Queens Road, Norwich, on 11 June 2000.

Her body has not been found, nor has a link with Steve Wright who murdered five women in Ipswich in 2006.

Norfolk Police's cold case manager Andy Guy said: "It may be that those who knew her did not tell us everything."

He added: "There are people who have turned their lives around and are completely unrecognisable from 20 years ago and there is a possibility they will talk now.

"People who may not have been honest with us in 2000, we want to hear from them."

Image caption Kellie Pratt was last seen outside The Rose pub on the corner of Queens Road and City Road in Norwich

Image caption Ms Pratt was called on her Nokia 6100 at 23:30 BST - within about 10 minutes of being seen outside the pub - and said she was with a punter

Ms Pratt, who was from Newcastle, was called on her Nokia 6100 at 23:30 BST - within about 10 minutes of being seen outside the pub - and said she was with "a punter".

Police spoke to the "associate" who made that final call to Ms Pratt but the client she was with has remained unknown and no clues were found during a search of her accommodation in Loddon.

"We have never found Kellie and we've never found her phone," added Mr Guy, who said her disappearance was listed as a homicide case.

"The person she was with that night may or may not be responsible but if he wasn't we would still want to hear from them."

Ms Pratt's disappearance fell within a timeline of three murders of women working in Norwich's red light district.

Natalie Pearman, 16, was found in Ringland in 1992 and 22-year-old Michelle Bettles was discovered near Dereham in 2002. Both had been strangled and their murders have remained unsolved.

The cases were reinvestigated when Philip Stanley was convicted in 2005 for the murder of Norwich prostitute Hayley Curtis, who went missing in 2001, and when Wright was found guilty of the Ipswich murders in 2008.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Ms Pratt's mobile phone has never been found

"There have been several lines of inquiry over the years," said Mr Guy.

"We had information which led us to search several areas with cadaver dogs, but nothing came of that.

"Some cold cases we have a call maybe once a month - it's not like that with Kellie.

"She was working on the street and had a chaotic lifestyle and she didn't know lots of people in Norwich, it was quite a small bubble she was involved with.

"The problem we had is that no one was going to say they had used her services.

"With no body and no DNA evidence we are relying on people coming forward."