Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Each episode will be recorded in Alan Partridge's shed, which he calls is Oasthouse

Alan Partridge is set to return with a podcast produced from his shed.

Steve Coogan will again take on the role of the Norwich-based DJ for an 18-part series titled From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

The podcast will unveil a "more reflective Alan" as he tries to attract a young and diverse audience.

"All national treasures have a podcast", Partridge said. "If David Dimbleby has one, then of course I needed to make one."

Image caption Steve Coogan brought his cult character back to the BBC in 2019 for mock TV magazine show This Time with Alan Partridge

"With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I really am," said Partridge.

"You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio."

The Bafta award-winning character, born in King's Lynn, Norfolk, made his debut appearance in 1991 as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 4's On the Hour.

He moved on to to television with programmes including The Day Today, Knowing Me Knowing You and I'm Alan Partridge.

Partridge had his big screen break in 2013 with the film Alpha Papa before in 2019 returning to TV with This Time with Alan Partridge.

The full series will be on Audible from 3 September while a free episode will be available on Amazon Alexa between 6 and 12 June.