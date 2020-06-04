Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Ben Huckerby has been sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institution

Former Premier League striker Darren Huckerby says he is "incredibly disappointed" after his son was detained for robbery.

Huckerby, 44, a Norwich City player from 2003 to 2008, said he was "shocked" by son Benjamin's actions.

Norwich Crown Court heard Huckerby, 18, was involved in two crimes in which teenagers were threatened and had jewellery stolen.

He was sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institution.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Darren Huckerby said his son would need to "take responsibility for his actions"

The robberies took place in the Castle Gardens area of Norwich, near the Vue cinema, on 12 January.

After the sentencing, the former Coventry City, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Manchester City footballer said in a statement: "We made our home in Norwich because we fell in love with the city, county and people when we arrived in 2003.

"So as a family we are incredibly disappointed and hurt by Ben's actions, which go against everything we stand for.

"Learning the choices he made has shocked us. Our thoughts go out to those involved in this case; we are devastated that their lives were affected in this way.

"We haven't been able to say this before now, to allow the legal process to come to an end.

"We accept the outcome of that legal process. Ben will now need to serve his sentence and take responsibility for his actions after which his family will support him to turn into the young man we hoped he would grow up to be."

Two other men were sentenced alongside Huckerby, of Keswick. All three pleaded guilty to robbery.

Levi Licorish, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was sentenced to two years and nine months while Lucas Philpott, 19, of Edgehill Close, Folkestone, was sentenced to 15 months. Both will serve their sentences in young offenders' institutions.