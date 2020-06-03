Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Terence Rooney often travelled to Scotland from his home near Norwich

The circumstances leading to the death of a "very experienced" hiker in the Scottish Highlands remain unknown, an inquest has heard.

Terence Rooney, 65, of Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, was found dead on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, on 23 December by hillwalkers.

The hearing was told Mr Rooney had no injuries but had died of exposure and hypothermia.

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded an open conclusion.

The retired engineer, who visited Scotland regularly, was discovered by walkers 700m (2,296ft) up the 1,022m (3,351ft) mountain.

They reported that he was well equipped, wearing a hat with a head torch which was still in working order, walking boots and walking trousers.

One of the walkers told the Scottish Forensic Investigative Unit they checked to see if he was still alive but that he was "cold to the touch".

'Very experienced hillwalker'

The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team removed his body from the mountain before it was taken by helicopter to hospital.

In a statement, friend Sue Robinson described Mr Rooney as "a very experienced hillwalker who always liked spending time in Glencoe in Scotland over Christmas".

The coroner said Mr Rooney was found with a compass, foil blanket, food and drink.

She told the hearing: "There was no evidence as to what the reasons were for Mr Rooney stopping on the hillside or what occurred prior to his death.

"I am in some difficulty of how he came by his death in light of this. The only conclusion I can reach is an open conclusion."

She offered Mr Rooney's only son her sympathies before saying that should new evidence come to light, the inquest would be reopened.