Image caption The hole in Sheringham High Street meant limited access to some shops and restaurants

Retailers in a town have been hit by the "double whammy" of a sinkhole and the coronavirus outbreak, a business leader has said.

The High Street, in Sheringham, Norfolk, was closed for three months after the 2m-wide (7ft) hole opened up in May 2019.

Shops were enjoying "quite a bounce" before the lockdown, according to Chamber of Trade chair John Roseby.

However he said retailers had "a built-in optimism" about the town's future.

The sinkhole became an unexpected hit with tourists, and Mr Roseby, from women's outfitters Rags and Bags, said businesses would need their support and that of shoppers after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The sinkhole was about 16ft (5m) deep

Image copyright Anglian Water Image caption Engineers from Anglian Water removed nearly 80 tonnes of debris from the hole

North Norfolk district councillor Liz Withington said usually the seaside town's retailers were "dependent on a good Easter, and the May tourists to get them through to the summer".

The district council, town council, chamber of trade and town centre development group were putting together a plan to help visitors and residents "move around the town safely", she said.

Mr Roseby said this involved asking retailers to provide staff with PPE and hand sanitiser in a "co-ordinated approach".

He said: "Because of what happened last year, everyone was building up to this year - there was quite a bounce back.

"And to be hit like this twice, the sinkhole and the lockdown, is a double-whammy - but retailers have a built-in optimism, otherwise we wouldn't be self-employed".

Image copyright BBC/Richard Cutler Image caption Hundreds of people including engineer 'sinkhole Dave' marked the high street's reopening with a party

Ms Withington added the town's community spirit had been strong during the lockdown with "people working 14 to 15 hour days delivering food and goods to people who have been shielding and vulnerable and can't get out".

"We have shown how the town has come together through this - and getting people here will be very important."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk