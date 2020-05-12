Image caption Philip Moy was jailed in a Norwich Crown Court hearing for eight years for attacking the girl

A man who admitted raping a girl has been jailed for eight years.

Philip Moy, 41, of Hindringham, near Fakenham, in Norfolk, also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The offences took place on 24 January when Moy had been drinking heavily, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Judge Katharine Moore said the girl had shown "inner strength" in reporting the crimes, while Moy's counsel claimed he could not remember the offences.

Moy, of Wells Road, was told he would serve at least two-thirds of his prison sentence, and was also banned for 20 years from contacting or communicating with any girls under 16.

Mr Philip Farr, in mitigation for Moy, said his client had admitted they were "horrific acts".

"It is genuinely his position that he cannot remember the offences... and has sought to express his genuine remorse," added Mr Farr.

During the sentencing, conducted remotely due to the coronavirus crisis, the judge told Moy that he was "plainly attracted to young girls".

Moy had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a second count of rape, and the prosecution submitted no evidence to this charge.