Fatal crash driver 'was speeding after traffic'

The men died close to the Dereham Road entrance of the Norfolk Showground

Two men were killed and a woman lost her arm when a driver lost control and crashed into a tree, an inquest heard.

Norfolk Coroner Yvonne Blake heard Benjamin Gardiner accelerated away from a roundabout after sitting in traffic and drove at 70mph in a 60mph zone.

He died at the scene of the crash, on Dereham Road, along with car valeter Viorel Petroi, who was struck as he walked beside the road.

Mr Petroi's colleague Daniella Radu, 43, was also knocked down.

The court heard University of East Anglia student Mr Gardiner - a new dad - had veered across an empty carriageway when he lost control of his Subaru car as he drove towards Easton at 17:00 on 22 November.

Mr Petroi, 48, was thrown into a hedge by the impact of the crash.

His wife Raluca Petroi, who had remained in Romania when her husband came to England, said she would always "regret" his move.

She said her "kind" and "proud" husband looked like actor Daniel Craig and was nicknamed Bond.

Mr Gardiner, 37, from Scarning, near Dereham, was described by his wife Anne as a "massive family man" and a "wonderful father", who was looking forward to his future.

The coroner said both victims died as a result of a road traffic accident.

Addressing the families, she said "it was a horrible thing to have happened to all of you".