Coronavirus: Hellesdon plague doctor given advice by police
A person who was "terrifying kids" by walking around a village dressed as a 17th Century plague doctor has been identified by police.
The individual, dressed in a black cloak, hat and pointed beak-like mask, had been both frightening and amusing residents of Hellesdon, near Norwich.
However, police said they would like to find him as concerns had been raised.
Officers have now identified the plague doctor as a boy in his late teens and given him "words of advice".
Doctors treating those with the Black Death believed the bird-like mask acted as a filter against the disease.
However, the sight of the black-clad stranger walking around the village provoked numerous reactions on social media.
Some said it was "terrifying for kids" while others said it was harmless, not illegal and made them "giggle".
Last week, Norfolk Police said it was aware of concerns about the person "wearing a plague outfit".
The force said a local neighbourhood team had now "identified the individual as a boy in his late teens".
"The individual has been spoken to about the consequences of his actions and the effects they may have on some people in the local community," a spokeswoman said.
"He was given words of advice as a result."
