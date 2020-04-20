Image copyright Kat Tate Image caption Siren the "laughing" kookaburra likes to get out and about in the countryside

A woman takes her pet bird on her daily walk during the coronavirus lockdown, as he is "bored" at home.

Siren, a kookaburra, might be native to Australia, but he is now regularly seen sitting on his owner's shoulder or head in the north Norfolk countryside.

Owner Kat Tate said Siren was often taken to events or schools to educate people about birds, but with those cancelled, she said he was "bored".

She has had the bird for a year, as the North Norfolk News reported.

Kookaburras are known as "laughing kookaburras" because of their distinctive call, which has been described by Sir David Attenborough as a "maniacal cackle".

Siren's parents were both captive-bred in the UK, and she has had him since he was about eight weeks old, Miss Tate, who works at a wildlife rescue charity, told the BBC.

Image copyright Kat Tate Image caption Siren's educational work was helping to raise funds for Runham Wildlife Rescue

"Kookaburras are native to Australia but are a member of the kingfisher family, so as we obviously can't have a native kingfisher, Siren is used as an educational bird to teach people and children about them." she said.

"He absolutely loves that, but now everything's cancelled he's just really bored, so he enjoys coming out for a walk with me and the two dogs."

With its distinctive "laughing" call, the bird often stops traffic on his walk around Walcott.

"With me and my green hair, a bird on my shoulder and two dogs, we must look quite a sight, and people do stop to ask what sort of a bird he is," Miss Tate said.

Siren lives in a large aviary with several other birds, but it is often opened up to the house and they all come inside.

"It can take a bit of cleaning, but Siren likes it best inside and sits on the sofa to watch TV with us.

"He doesn't really like to fly very much, although he wears anklets and jesses when we are out, for his own safety," she added.

