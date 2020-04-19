Image copyright Google Image caption Dudley Howe stepped out on to Station Road after visiting his doctor's surgery

A coroner has called for changes to HGV training after an 82-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed while standing in a driver's blind spot.

Dudley Howe walked in front of a stationary lorry in queuing traffic in Attleborough, Norfolk, and was killed when it pulled forward.

A trial in January heard the lorry's mirrors had not been adjusted properly.

Norfolk Coroner Jacqueline Lake said she was concerned there was "nothing to mandate" subjects covered in training.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report, Ms Lake told the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) there was a risk of further deaths if action was not taken.

She raised the matter of the use and positioning of mirrors that show the area immediately in front of the lorry, which would otherwise be outside the driver's view.

"Some training is provided in respect of the use of mirrors, but there are some industry bodies and operators who deliver training who do not require all drivers to undergo a Safe Urban Driving or Vulnerable Road User Awareness Course," she added.

Call for training

Driver Simon Rayner, of Abbot Road, Norwich, was cleared of causing death by careless driving at Norwich Crown Court.

Mr Howe was walking home from a flu jab on 6 October 2017 when he stepped into stationary traffic queuing back from the nearby crossing barrier on Station Road.

Dashcam footage showed him standing in the road, directly below where Mr Rayner was sitting.

When the lorry crept slowly forward, it knocked him over and under the vehicle, killing him instantly.

The jury heard Mr Rayner would have seen Mr Howe - who was using a wheeled walker - had the lorry's mirrors been adjusted.

After acquitting Mr Rayner, the jury issued a note calling for greater training on the adjusting of mirrors.

The DVSA must respond to the coroner by 20 May. It has been approached for a comment by the BBC.