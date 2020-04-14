Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the raids were to disrupt the supply of drugs into Norwich

Nineteen people have been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs after a series of police raids.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk and the Metropolitan Police carried out 17 searches of properties in Norwich and London between 16 March and 2 April.

Heroin, crack cocaine and mobile phones were seized, said police.

Officers said the raids were aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs to County Lines networks throughout Norwich.

The 19 people charged, aged between 20 and 49, were from Norwich and London.

They have been charged with offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Eighteen have been remanded in custody, with one bailed. They will appear in court at a later date.