Image copyright Google Image caption Residents at nearby Badersfield have been told vehicles accessing the site will not use the village

A former RAF station is to become a temporary mortuary to ensure those who die in the coronavirus outbreak are treated with "dignity and respect".

The "secure" site at the Scottow Enterprise Park, north-east of Norwich, is based at the former RAF Coltishall.

It has has sufficient space for specialist portable buildings.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said setting up the short-term mortuary was essential to help restrict the spread of the virus.

Residents living nearby at Badersfield have been informed that the site will not be accessed through the village and the temporary mortuary will be housed in a former aircraft hangar.

