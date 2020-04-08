Norfolk

Downham Market blaze: Investigation launched after body found

  • 8 April 2020

A police inquiry has been launched into the death of a person found after a house fire.

Emergency services were called to Rosemary Way, Downham Market, Norfolk, just before 14:00 BST following reports of a fire at a property.

A body was found inside the property and police have sealed off the area while initial enquiries are carried out by police and Norfolk Fire Service.

Norfolk Police said no further information was available.

