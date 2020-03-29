Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption Brad Damms has been posting his images of the Norfolk countryside online

A photographer sharing his images on social media wants to help those self-isolating to "see the beauty of the countryside".

Brad Damms, from Norfolk, has posted landscape and wildlife images daily.

It follows guidance that people showing coronavirus symptoms or at high risk should isolate at home for protection.

Mr Damms said he hopes that, for people unable to go out, his photos "lift spirits and take their mind off our current situation."

Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption Cromer and its pier is one of Brad Damms' favourite locations

Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption The photographer says he hopes his photos make people happy if they are unable to get outside

The 36-year-old said: "I'm an interior photographer and landscape and wildlife photography is my passion and hobby.

"I have posted a few images and videos the last few days and had a great response."

Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption Brad Damms has posted several pictures of his border collies Sapphire and Bandit

Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption Happisburgh Lighthouse on the north Norfolk coast is among the photographs

The government advice is that those with symptoms of coronavirus should self-isolate.

Though others can exercise outdoors once a day, police forces have warned against heading to popular beauty spots - so Mr Damms has been sharing the beauty online.

Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption Brad Damms often takes his dogs out on photo shoots

Image copyright Brad Damms Image caption Brad Damms said he has had a positive response to his photos

Mr Damms said: "I've had lots of comments and messages thanking me and how seeing my photos has lifted their spirits and put a smile on their faces.

"It's not much but if it helps to make someone smile then I'm happy.

"I think at this point in time we all should be doing what we can, no matter how small, to help each other."