Image copyright Nathan Harper Image caption Nathan Harper and Stephanie Hayhoe hope to tie the knot in 2022

A couple temporarily without jobs during the coronavirus outbreak had something to smile about after getting engaged.

Nathan Harper, from Norfolk, wanted to propose to his girlfriend of five years at a celebration with friends.

But with social distancing measures in place, he instead popped the question to Stephanie Hayhoe when she got home from her last day of work.

Miss Hayhoe, 26, said it was "100% a surprise".

The Joules store manager said Monday had "been a weird day" following the closure of retail stores as part of government measures to combat the virus.

"To come home to that [Mr Harper's proposal] was a total surprise," she said.

"It was lovely telling grandparents who have got to stay inside at the moment and being able to share some really good news with them."

Image copyright Nathan Harper Image caption Nathan Harper set up a display of photos and rose petals in the garden with music playing, before proposing

Betting shop manager Mr Harper, 27, said he had initially organised for friends to join them at their Hethersett house on Saturday where he was going to propose.

But when that "became clear that wasn't going to happen" he had to rethink his plans.

He said Monday was the last day before the couple would be spending most of their time together at home, so "it was then or wait at least 12 weeks".

Mr Harper said he was "very happy" Miss Hayhoe said "yes".

The couple plan to marry in 2022 and with the prospect of weeks at home together, Mr Harper joked: "I'm sure if we can get through this, we will survive marriage."

