Image copyright PA Media Image caption The man was being treated for another condition and did not know he had also contracted the coronavirus

A homeless man discharged himself from hospital before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The man, who is in his 40s, is now making arrangements to return to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

He was being treated for another condition at the hospital, which sent an alert out to emergency services and charities in the Norwich area after he left on Thursday.

The hospital said: "Contact has been made with the patient."

It added that the man was "already in isolation and arrangements are being made for him to come back".

Emergency services were warned not to approach the man without protective gear.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus deaths in Norfolk have been confirmed at King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

'Very unwell'

Two patients, both with serious health issues, died on Tuesday and Wednesday, the hospital said.

There were 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the county by Thursday.

In a statement the hospital said: "Two male patients, one in their 60s and the other in his 70s, died on Tuesday, 17 March, and Wednesday, 18 March.

"Both were very unwell and had significant underlying health conditions.

"The patients are not related or connected to each other."