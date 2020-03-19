Image copyright James Hazell Image caption The Suffolk Show highlights the agriculture and local produce of the county

A second county show in two days has been cancelled due to fears over coronavirus.

The Royal Norfolk Show, which was due to take place on 1 and 2 July, has been cancelled a day after the Suffolk Show suffered the same fate.

Organiser the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) said the "unprecedented public health emergency" had forced its hand.

It said it was the second time the show had been cancelled during peace time.

The Norfolk Show was cancelled in 2001 in response to the foot and mouth crisis.

Image caption Racing pigs were one of the highlights of the 2019 Norfolk Show

Greg Smith, chief executive of the RNAA, said: “The Royal Norfolk Show is the county’s biggest event of the year. During this unique situation and to support government advice, like many other major events, we have concluded that it is now impossible for us to plan safely for the show this year.

“We will continue to support agriculture in whatever way we can and now focus our efforts on creating a brighter and happier future."

About 85,000 people attend the event, which is a showcase for Norfolk's agriculture and local produce, each year.

It is estimated the show brings in £20m each year to the county, according to a study by the University of East Anglia.

Information for those who have already bought tickets, stand holders, exhibitors and suppliers will be released on the RNAA website.

The organiser of the Suffolk Show announced the event, due to take place on 27 and 28 May, had been cancelled due to "the latest government advice concerning coronavirus".

