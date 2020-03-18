Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook died of a brain injury two days after being punched

The wife of a man cleared of killing a teenager after an argument over a broken wing mirror has been convicted of assaulting the boy that evening.

Dominique Russell, 30, of Metcalfe Avenue, King's Lynn, was found guilty of assaulting Reece Hornibrook, 17, on 7 July.

Reece later died of a brain injury after an altercation with Liam Russell.

Mr Russell, 32, was cleared of manslaughter at Norwich Crown Court on 10 March.

That trial heard Mr Russell had returned from a night out to discover his wife shouting at Reece over damage to his BMW, allegedly done by a friend of the teenager.

He said he felt "devastated" by Reece's death, two days after the altercation.

At King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mrs Russell was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £21 victim surcharge.