Image caption A woman in her late 30s was found dead in the cathedral grounds

The death of a woman found dead in the grounds of a cathedral is not being treated as suspicious.

Police officers were called to Norwich Cathedral in The Close at about 23:50 GMT on Sunday after a woman aged in her late 30s was found unresponsive.

A man in his 50s who was arrested in connection with the death has now been released and no further action will be taken.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, police said.

The woman was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.