Image copyright RSPCA Image caption A member of the public spotted the bird's head sticking out of the drain cover

A starling had to be rescued by fire crews and the RSPCA after it got stuck in a drain cover.

A member of the public spotted the bird's head popping through a hole in the drain in Downham Market, Norfolk, on Tuesday and contacted the animal welfare charity.

RSPCA officer Naemi Kilbey had to call the fire brigade to remove the cover before she was able to catch the bird.

She said it was "certainly one of the more unusual" rescues she had done.

"When you attend an animal rescue, you can usually work out how they got themselves into the predicament - but in the case of this little starling, I really don't know how on earth he got himself there," Ms Kilbey said.

The starling was taken to East Winch Wildlife Centre where its health is being monitored.

It is expected to be released into the wild at the weekend.

Image copyright Empics Image caption The drain cover was in the middle of a road