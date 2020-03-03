Image copyright Theo Brennan-Hulme's family Image caption Theo Brennan-Hulme had Asperger's syndrome

The mother of a student who was found asphyxiated in a university campus room has called for greater communication with the families of undergraduates.

University of East Anglia (UEA) student Theo Brennan-Hulme, 21, from Stoke-on-Trent, died in March 2019.

A Norwich inquest heard he had Asperger's syndrome - a form of autism - and anxiety attacks.

His mother Esther Brennan said she hoped in future parents would be told if their children at UEA needed help.

In a statement she said: "I hope changes can be made for all the sons and daughters at university."

Ms Brennan said her son was the "sweetest, happiest, [most] selfless gentleman you could know... and honest, kind and thoughtful".

Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption The UEA announced an extra £250,000 on student support in 2018-19

"The family is broken without him," she said.

Mr Brennan-Hulme was a first year student studying English literature and creative writing when he died.

The inquest heard statements from student friends who said that partly due to mental health issues he had turned to alcohol, cocaine and MDMA.

His friend and flatmate Dan Willis said in a statement friends were concerned at his self-harm and recalled one occasion when Mr Brennan had cut his arms with a kitchen knife.

After Mr Brennan-Hulme's death, the fourth student death in a year, the UEA announced an extra £250,000 - 55% increase - in student support services.

The inquest continues.