Two women in their 70s died when the car they were in crashed with a van.

The A47 Acle Straight, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was closed for more than nine hours following the collision at 16:50 GMT on Monday.

Police said both vehicles involved ended up in a roadside ditch.

The women, the driver and passenger of a pink Nissan Micra, aged 76 and 78, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a white Fiat van, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

The A47 Acle Straight connects Great Yarmouth with the village of Acle, in east Norfolk.

Police reopened the stretch at 02:15 on Tuesday.

An investigation has been launched.