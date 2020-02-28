Image copyright David Shenton

Residents of a street with a noisy manhole cover were surprised to find a water company stopped the rattling with four rubber gloves.

David Shenton, who lives in Bracondale, Norwich, said over the past few weeks he and his neighbours had complained about the cover to Anglian Water.

On Wednesday, a team from the water firm arrived and helped address the problem with the aid of the gloves.

Anglian Water said it would be replacing the cover over the weekend.

Image copyright David Shenton Image caption Anglian Water said a permanent solution would be found once it had the "necessary equipment"

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "The gloves were put there by the team just as a temporary fix to stop the noise for the public while we got all of the necessary equipment to make the repair."

Mr Shenton said: "I just thought it was quite funny, but it was a quite clever solution really."

