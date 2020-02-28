Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption Attleborough was likened to a scene from The Godfather by Unite, which brought the complaint of bullying to a council vote

A complaint against two councillors accused of a sustained campaign of bullying likened to "a scene from The Godfather" has been upheld.

Staff at Attleborough Town Council in Norfolk had been reduced to tears at work by harassment over two years, the union Unite said.

The complaint was upheld and a motion carried to remove the councillors from committees.

A vote to consider their dismissal last week was cancelled amid chaotic scenes.

The vote was held in private at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, with security guards and police on standby to prevent a repeat of the previous council meeting.

About 50 members of the public had refused to leave despite a vote to exclude them and the press, and only did so when asked by police.

'Strong message'

Miles Hubbard, Unite regional officer, who said "picture-postcard Attleborough is more like a scene from The Godfather", attended both meetings.

His report, read out by a solicitor, was carried by the eight councillors who attended. Fifteen sit on the council.

A motion was then carried that removes the two councillors from any committees. They also cannot run for mayor or deputy mayor for two years.

"In our view that's a fair result; it sends a strong message that bullying is unacceptable," said Mr Hubbard.

"I'm hopeful that business will get back to normal and [Unite] members are able to get back to their work.

"It's been a terrible reflection on society."

Mr Hubbard said staff had been harassed in person and on social media.

"It's upsetting - it grinds people down and it's really nasty stuff," he said.

Both councillors - Talia Taylor and deputy mayor Edward Tyrer - had "categorically" denied the allegations.

Mayor Tony Crouch, who claimed he had been "abused and threatened" when he tried to stop the "unacceptable behaviour", has been approached for comment.

Ms Taylor and Mr Tyrer have also been asked to comment.