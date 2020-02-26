Image copyright Highways Agency Image caption The A47 single carriageway between Norwich and Dereham is due to be replaced by a new dualled road

Plans to dual a five-mile (8km) stretch of a trunk road are to go on display in Norfolk.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton would be dualled and two junctions built according to proposals.

Highways England said the scheme was part of a £300m package of upgrades for the key route and would improve journey times and safety.

Peter Havlicek, from the agency, said the work would help "economic growth" and "keep the county connected".

The money for the A47 improvements was first announced by the Prime Minister in 2014.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The new stretch of road would roughly follow the existing route of the A47 - which connects Norfolk with Cambridgeshire and the Midlands

The agency announced its preferred route in 2017 following an initial consultation and people's views to help shape the design are being sought again.

Mr Havlicek said: "This upgraded section of the A47 is one of six schemes we'll be doing to improve the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth, and it's important we get it right."

Highways England said the new stretch of road could speed up journeys by seven minutes.

The agency said it would also be safer as better junctions would be built.

The proposed scheme follows roughly the same route as the existing A47.

Six events are being held between 27 February and 7 March to gauge public opinion about the design.

Work is due to start on the new stretch in 2022 and should be completed by the end of 2024.