Linda Rainey death: Jury discharged in murder trial

  • 19 February 2020
Linda Rainey Image copyright Family Handout
Image caption Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury in Great Yarmouth

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a woman accused of pushing her former friend down stairs in a row over money.

Mother-of-five Linda Rainey, 60, died in hospital two days after suffering a head injury at a flat in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 5 August.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, denies murder and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Norwich Crown Court said a retrial would start on 13 July.

Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, also denies conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

