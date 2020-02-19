Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury in Great Yarmouth

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a woman accused of pushing her former friend down stairs in a row over money.

Mother-of-five Linda Rainey, 60, died in hospital two days after suffering a head injury at a flat in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 5 August.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, denies murder and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Norwich Crown Court said a retrial would start on 13 July.

Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, also denies conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.