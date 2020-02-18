Norfolk

Glencoe hillwalker Terence Rooney died of exposure

  • 18 February 2020
Terry Rooney Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Terry Rooney often travelled to Scotland from his home near Norwich

A hiker died of exposure while hillwalking in the Scotland Highlands, an inquest heard.

Terence Rooney, 65, of Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, was found dead on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, on 23 December.

The retired heating engineer was an outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland.

An inquest opening in Norwich heard the cause of death was hypothermia and exposure, due to winter hillwalking.

His body was found after a search by police and the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

The inquest was adjourned and a pre-inquest review hearing will take place on 18 May.

