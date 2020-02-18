Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Terry Rooney often travelled to Scotland from his home near Norwich

A hiker died of exposure while hillwalking in the Scotland Highlands, an inquest heard.

Terence Rooney, 65, of Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, was found dead on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, on 23 December.

The retired heating engineer was an outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland.

An inquest opening in Norwich heard the cause of death was hypothermia and exposure, due to winter hillwalking.

His body was found after a search by police and the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

The inquest was adjourned and a pre-inquest review hearing will take place on 18 May.