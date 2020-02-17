Image caption Cherith Van Der Ploeg was found dead at a house in Norfolk on Saturday night.

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in her 60s.

Cherith Van Der Ploeg was found at a house in Highfields in Costessey, near Norwich, at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the property after reports that a woman had been found dead.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, has been charged with murder and is due at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.