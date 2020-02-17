Norfolk

Man charged with murder of woman in Costessey

  • 17 February 2020
Norwich house
Image caption Cherith Van Der Ploeg was found dead at a house in Norfolk on Saturday night.

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in her 60s.

Cherith Van Der Ploeg was found at a house in Highfields in Costessey, near Norwich, at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the property after reports that a woman had been found dead.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, has been charged with murder and is due at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.
Image caption Police in Highfields, Norwich, on Sunday

