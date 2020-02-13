Image caption Hearts were placed in the tower block in the days after the "Happy Brexit Day" notice appeared

Messages of kindness pinned up in a tower block in response to a "racist, bigoted" sign are to form a new archive on the impact of Brexit.

The "Happy Brexit Day" notice, demanding residents speak only English, was spotted at Winchester Tower in Norwich on 31 January.

In the following days, cards, hearts and drawings were left there.

The notes reflected Norwich's history as a "welcoming city of sanctuary", Norfolk Heritage Centre said.

The original anonymous typed notice was discovered on all 15 floors of the block on the same day the UK left the European Union.

It said: "We finally have our great country back.

"We do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats.

"If you do want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council so they can let British people live here."

It was reported to Norfolk Police, which is investigating the matter as a "racially-aggravated public order incident".

Norfolk Heritage Centre tweeted: "We are really proud to provide a safe home to the messages of love left at Winchester Tower."

The notices would be added to an "ephemera collection" featuring social issues, including women's rights and LGBT history, a spokeswoman said.

"We're also collecting material representing Brexit and its impact in the county."

A sign in the tower informing residents of the archive said: "Well done everyone for pulling together to show their disgust at the racist, bigoted letter."

It said the "support and solidarity" of Norwich residents "did us proud", with the story reported "all around the world".

It added: "The good feeling that has come from the responses far outweighed any bad feelings that the letter may have caused."

