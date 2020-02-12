Image copyright LSI Architects Image caption The new school will be built on the campus of Wymondham College, which is a day and boarding state school

A £9m scheme to build a new state primary boarding school, one of only two in England, has been given planning permission.

Wymondham College Prep school, which feeds into Wymondham College in Morley St Boltoph in Norfolk, aims to open in September.

It will offer 420 day places, and 32 boarding places for eight to 10 year olds.

The plans were approved by South Norfolk Council's planning committee.

Image copyright LSI Architects Image caption The scheme will create 46 full-time jobs

The project is being spearheaded by the Sapientia Education Trust (SET) which runs Wymondham College and is expected to create 46 full-time jobs, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

SET chief executive Jonathan Taylor said: "We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to provide this exciting new school for the local community.

"We are determined to provide a world-class education for local children through the prep school, and excellent boarding provision for year five and six pupils."

Image copyright LSI Architects Image caption Parents of boarders will be charged £11,000 for pupils' accommodation and food

He said the trust had decided on a new primary due to the increase in the number of people living in and around Wymondham and the need by service families, charities and local authorities for boarding places.

"There has been huge housing growth and there is not enough primary provision in the area," he said.

Parents of boarders will be not have to pay for the education, but will be charged £11,000 a year for pupils' accommodation and food - which is roughly a third of school fees in the private sector.

Alex Wilson, who will become head teacher in April, said he was looking forward to seeing the plans come to life, and added: "This is such a wonderful project to be involved with."

