Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Paul Brown drove from Norfolk Constabulary's headquarters in Wymondham to Norwich and back

A police driving instructor clocked speeds of 101mph in a 30mph area, a court heard.

PC Paul Brown, 48, of Norwich, denied 16 driving offences while in an unmarked police BMW X5.

Ipswich magistrates heard he drove with blue lights on, ran four red lights and reached speeds of 122mph.

He was cleared of the charges after telling the court he was carrying out continuous professional development (CPD) - a mandatory requirement.

Image copyright SOPA Images Image caption PC Brown was driving an unmarked white BMW X5, similar to this one unveiled at a motor show in Spain

The court heard PC Brown had asked to borrow the car from Norfolk Police's driving school in Wymondham to attend a meeting at City College Norwich on 30 April 2019.

Footage showed him overtaking traffic at high speed on Newmarket Road, going through red lights and reaching 122mph on the A11.

PC Brown argued he was lawfully exempt from traffic laws as he was carrying out his CPD and the court heard he was "shocked" to have faced charges.

It was heard there was no national or local policy as to how CPD should be carried out.

Not reckless

PC Brown's driving on that day was not reckless or dangerous, the court was told.

PC Brown said he wanted to give himself "a little bit of a refresh" and "double check my skills".

"I made no secret of what I was doing that day. As far as I was concerned everyone knew I was doing CPD," he said.

Norfolk Police Federation welcomed his acquittal.

Chairman Andy Symonds said: "He was perfectly entitled in law to use his exemptions because he was using CPD.

"There needs to be some clear expectations and guidance given to officers because there's a risk another officer could find themselves prosecuted.

"Luckily and rightly the right result was received."