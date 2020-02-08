Image copyright Steve King Image caption The blaze took hold in a large shed which used to house chickens

About 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a former chicken farm.

Thick smoke can be seen for miles billowing from the fire near the A140 at Marsham, near Aylsham in Norfolk.

The fire service said eight crews and a water carrier were tackling the blaze, which broke out in the empty chicken sheds at about 10:40 GMT.

They are asking residents and businesses to keep doors and windows closed, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Marsham resident Steve King, who went up to his attic to photograph the blaze, said the former farm was not being used and the sheds were derelict.

"It is lucky the storm has not hit yet, so the smoke is just going straight up," he said.

Image copyright @canarykeeper Image caption Smoke could be seen for miles around

Skip Twitter post by @BBCNorfolk Listener Roy Gosling has sent us this video of a fire in Marsham. Emergency services are on scene, more details on our news bulletin at 1300. pic.twitter.com/oy9A05kgfc — BBC Radio Norfolk (@BBCNorfolk) February 8, 2020 Report