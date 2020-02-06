Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mother-of-five and grandmother Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury in Great Yarmouth

A key witness in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a former friend by pushing her down stairs has denied being an "attention seeker".

Linda Rainey, 60, died after suffering a head injury at a flat in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 5 August.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, denies murder.

Emma Walker, who told Norwich Crown Court that Ms Rainey was pushed, was asked in court if she was prone to exaggeration.

Ms Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 53, deny perverting the course of justice.

Image caption Ambulance crews were called to a flat in South Market Road on 5 August, but police were not contacted until five days later

The court heard Ms Rainey and Ms Gray fell out over a £200 deposit for a holiday to Morocco in May which fell through.

On 5 August, they came face to face when they were invited to Mr Lawrence's flat in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, by mutual friend Ms Walker.

The court has seen video evidence from Ms Walker where she told police mother-of-five Ms Rainey had been pushed down the stairs.

'Tend to exaggerate'

Giving evidence behind a screen Ms Walker was asked by defence barrister Gregory Bull about alleged false allegations to police in the past about her boyfriend Cas.

"I suggest you made up the account to rationalise how the deceased died," said Mr Bull.

He asked her: "Do you tend to exaggerate?" and whether she was "an attention seeker".

"No," she replied.

Ms Walker was asked if she had sex with Mr Lawrence. "No," she said, "I have a boyfriend."

She said she had originally reported Ms Rainey had accidentally fallen down the stairs because she was scared after Ms Gray and Mr Lawrence had "told me to keep my mouth shut" or I would go to prison.

Mr Bull said to Ms Walker that she must has realised that she would not be put in prison "just for being a witness".

The trial continues.