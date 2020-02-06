Image caption Firefighters are dealing with a blaze above shops in Watton

A town's high street has been closed after a fire took hold in the roof space above shops.

Ten appliances from across Norfolk were sent to a terrace of shops on the B1108 through Watton at 14:30 GMT.

The properties involved include an amusement arcade and neighbouring cafe, opposite Boots.

Firefighters remain at the scene. Traffic is being diverted and residents have been advised to close their windows.