Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mother-of-five and grandmother Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury in Great Yarmouth

A woman murdered a former friend by pushing her down stairs during a row over money, a court heard.

Mother-of-five Linda Rainey, 60, died in hospital two days after suffering a head injury at a flat in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 5 August.

Rosalind Gray, 55, denies murder.

She and Adrian Lawrence, 53, deny perverting the course of justice at Norwich Crown Court.

The friends fell out after Ms Rainey paid Ms Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, a £200 deposit for a "five star" holiday to Morocco in May, the court heard.

However, the pair were turned away at Luton Airport as the "flights had not been booked correctly" by the accused, prosecutor Andrew Jackson said.

They exchanged angry texts, with Ms Rainey asking for her money back, the jury heard.

On 5 August, they came face to face when they were invited to Mr Lawrence's flat by mutual friend, Emma Walker.

Ms Rainey had been drinking with Mr Lawrence, of South Market Road, and Ms Walker when she decided to go to bed as she was "tipsy", the court was told.

While she was resting, Ms Gray was invited over.

Image caption Ambulance crews were called to a flat in South Market Road on 5 August, but police were not contacted until five days later

On seeing her, Ms Rainey's "pretty immediate" reaction was to ask for the "return of her £200," the prosecution said.

The women began rowing at the top of the stairs.

"Rosalind Gray ended the argument by pushing Linda Rainey down the stairs," said Mr Jackson.

Paramedics, who found Ms Rainey unconscious in a pool of blood, were told it was an accident.

In video evidence played to the jury, Ms Walker said she had been told what to say by the defendants, but five days later told police Ms Rainey had been pushed.

Mr Jackson said had the defendants' "concerted efforts" paid off "the murder of Linda Rainey [would] be put down as a tragic accident".

The trial continues.