Man left TV by 'no tipping' sign at Thetford council office
A man has been fined for dumping a broken TV under a "no tipping" sign outside a council's offices.
CCTV operators spotted him leaving rubbish in a car park at Breckland House in Thetford, Norfolk.
The man accepted a fine of £300 after pictures identified him and his car at the St Nicholas Street building.
Breckland Council warned on Facebook in December the site was "not a recycling centre" and that fly-tippers would be fined, after a series of incidents.
Offenders can be given a £300 penalty without going to court, rising to £400 if not paid within 10 working days.
Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services at the district council, said: "The material that was dumped could have simply been taken to the local recycling centre [on Telford Way] for free, just like over 80% of all the other fly-tips our teams deal with.
"Instead, this person ignored our fly-tipping signage and drove away without a care for the damage he's caused to the environment or his local community."