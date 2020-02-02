Image copyright Evie Niblock Image caption Rag'n'Bone Man is just back from writing and recording in Nashville, Tennessee

Rag'n'Bone Man surprised a room of 600 people by being the mystery guest at a gig line-up of local bands and artists.

The hip-hop bluesman turned up at the Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea as a favour to his father Tony Graham, who lives in the Norfolk town.

He said he rarely played such small venues these days but liked them "because they're there the ones where the grassroots music is".

He performed three new songs and some of his hits, including 2017's Skin.

Image copyright Evie Niblock Image caption He played a mix of hits and new music

Image caption About 600 people attended the gig - some admitted they suspected the mystery guest might be Rag'n'Bone Man as they knew his father lived in the town

Show organiser Howard Marshall said Rag'n'Bone Man was unable to confirm his attendance until a fortnight ago.

But it had been pencilled in since he saw the singer at the Standon Calling Festival in Hertfordshire in July with Mr Graham, who "prompted" him to ask.

It had "always been an ambition to get a really big star here - but it's even nicer that Rag'n'Bone Man is here," he said.

He admitted he would have difficult finding a billing to top this gig.

Image caption His father Tony Graham said having his son perform in Gorleston was "payback" to all the people who support the local music scene

The singer was born Rory Graham in Uckfield, near Brighton, and started his musical career as a jungle MC before his parents encouraged him to sing.

His first big break came in 2012, when he supported Joan Armatrading and he went on to scored a major hit with the gospel-inspired single Human.

His single Giant with Calvin Harris was among the UK's top 10 best-selling singles of 2019.