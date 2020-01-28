Image copyright Family handout Image caption David Powell was described as being "married to Norwich City"

A coroner has called for improved safety measures on a road where a man was killed while checking his car.

David Powell, 49, died on 14 August after being struck by two cars on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) at Horsham St Faith in Norfolk.

He had pulled over and got out of his car after hitting a deer when he was struck by a vehicle, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.

A second car then struck Mr Powell while he lay injured in the road.

The mini-bus driver, from Attleborough, had been returning from a football match in Wroxham with passenger Lorraine Taylor when he hit the deer, the court heard.

He had pulled over near the start of a slip road off the NDR to inspect the damage but was hit by an orange MG3.

The driver told the court he thought "that's not a very good place to stop" before suddenly seeing Mr Powell but was unable to stop in time.

'Nowhere safe to pull over'

Another stopped to try to alert oncoming traffic to the injured man but moments later a Peugeot drove over Mr Powell as he lay in the road. The driver estimated she had been travelling at 50mph.

Lead police investigator Chris Warner told the court in a statement: "No person can be said to have committed any offence that contributed to the accident."

Coroner Yvonne Blake ruled Mr Powell's death was the result of a road traffic collision and said she would write to Norfolk Highways to request better lighting and signage on the NDR.

She said: "It does seem to me to be a very long road with nowhere safely for people to pull over."

Mr Powell was a popular Norwich City fan and tributes were paid to him during the Norwich City-Chelsea match earlier this season.