Image copyright Google Image caption St Nicholas Care Home was judged inadequate for a third time in a row by the Care Quality Commission

An "unsafe" and "unclean" care home has been shut down after a third damning report within 18 months.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found a "continuation of failings" at St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, Norfolk.

The home, which had 10 residents, was rated inadequate after inspections in November 2018 and May 2019.

"People continued to receive care that did not uphold their dignity or respect their privacy," the report found.

The care home "ceased operation" on 24 January, with 17 members of staff made redundant.

It was visited by two inspectors without warning in November 2019.

"This will be the third consecutive inspection that this service will be rated as inadequate overall," they concluded, and "sufficient improvements had not been made".

Concerns were raised over "risks to people's health and wellbeing", and "infection control remained poor".

The kitchen was found to be dirty and fire risk assessments had not been completed, inspectors found.

The use of CCTV in communal areas meant people were being filmed while receiving care and treatment without their consent.

The care was rated inadequate for safety and leadership, and requiring improvement for care, effectiveness and responsiveness.

A spokesman for owners ADR Care Homes said the initial findings of the CQC were taken "extremely seriously" and a "comprehensive action plan" had been put in place.

"The care home had the support of the local authority in addressing the issues at the home and all parties involved took the safety and care of the service users cared for at the home as the highest priority," he said.