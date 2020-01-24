Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Clive Malone received a life sentence in 2014

A man convicted of attempted murder has been charged with murder, three years after the victim of his attack died.

Russell Lambert was hit with an iron bar after his birthday party in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, in 2014.

Clive Malone was jailed for life for attempted murder later that year and ordered to serve at least 16 years. Mr Lambert died in January 2017, aged 59.

Malone, 32, previously of Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 13 March.

Norfolk Police said in September that a file had been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which would consider whether Malone should face a murder charge.