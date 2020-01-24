Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry and cyclist were on the eastbound carriageway of the A47, south of King's Lynn

A cyclist in his 60s has died in a crash with a lorry on a dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the A47 at King's Lynn, Norfolk, at 06:00 GMT. The cyclist died at the scene.

The lorry driver, also in his 60s, is being held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police closed the A47 at the Saddlebow interchange while emergency services attended and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The lorry and cyclist were on the eastbound carriageway between the Saddlebow interchange, near South Lynn, and the Hardwick roundabout.