Image copyright Hansons Image caption The silk pants were described as "large size" by the auction house

Underwear and boots belonging to Queen Victoria - including an "ample" pair of bloomers, silk stockings and bodices - have sold for more than £16,500.

The items are believed to have been given to the monarch's official photographer, Alexander Lamont Henderson, by her servants.

They were put up for sale by his great-great-grandson because he needed "to make some more space" in his wardrobe.

The lots were sold to UK and international buyers.

Roderick Williams, who lives near Norwich, said the bloomers and other items had been passed down the generations.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Two pairs of boots were included in the sale

Auctioneer Charles Hanson described the bloomers as an "ample size" but said the size four leather boots showed how "dainty and narrow" the queen's feet were.

One pair sold at the Derbyshire auction house for £4,000, as did two silk and lace bodices. The bloomers sold for £650 and a pair of silk and wool stockings fetched £1,400, which along with other items in the collection brought the total to £16,570.

"As an auctioneer it's always wonderful to handle living history. In a turbulent world, we can look back at one of our greatest monarchs," Mr Hanson added.