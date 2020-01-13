Image copyright Samantha Last Image caption Samantha Last broke the news of her diagnosis in a video viewed more than 360,000 times

A YouTuber whose terminal brain tumour diagnosis sparked a £20,000 holiday fundraising campaign has died.

Samantha Last died on Friday, 10 days after her 50th birthday, and four months after doctors discovered her condition was incurable.

Supporters donated money for the mum-of-four from Norfolk to take a road-trip which she said would allow her to "enjoy whatever time I have left."

Her husband David Last said there was "a new bright star shining in the sky".

Posting on his wife's Instagram page, he wrote: "I am shocked and dazed. I knew this day was would come. But I still wasn't prepared for it.

"All I can say is that in the 35 years we have been together, we have created special memories and we have had our children and grandchildren."

Mrs Last, of Diss, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She had been diagnosed in September, having gone to hospital with a headache after feeling "very wobbly".

The vlogger, whose Samantha Jaelle channel on YouTube focuses on make-up tutorials, broke the news of her tumour to followers in a video seen more than 700,000 times.

After Mr Last set up a donation page, more than £20,000 was raised so that the family could have a trip to Devon.

Image caption David Last said he was "shocked and dazed" after his wife's death

At the time, she said "the thought that we're just going to go wherever we want and do whatever we want is the freedom I need".

"I'm stunned that I've had so much support," she added.

Three days after setting off on the trip, she returned to have the brain tumour partially removed at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. She later had chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Mrs Last's followers on social media have left hundreds of comments offering their condolences to her family.